Woman run over by own car after attempting to catch stray dog

EL CAJON (CNS) – A woman was injured Saturday evening when she was run over by her own car after she got out to catch a stray dog, authorities said.

It happened at 8:35 p.m. at Flinn Springs and Blossom Valley roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 55-year-old woman apparently forgot to put her vehicle in park when she got out to catch the dog and her vehicle ran her over and dragged her 60 feet, the CHP said.

She suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the CHP said.