Woman robs gas station at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman armed with a gun robbed a Circle K store Thursday evening in Kearny Mesa in a manner similar to a gas station robbery earlier this week in the Mission Hills area.

The suspect walked into the store located at 7647 Balboa Ave., just east of Interstate 805, about 7:35 p.m. and held a gun in front of her and demanded money from an employee, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money and walked out of the store. She was last seen getting into a white van and driving away westbound on Balboa Avenue, Heims said.

She was described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall with long black hair and wearing a black jacket, black pants, black gloves, sunglasses, a hat and something covering her face, Heims said.

On Tuesday, an armed woman with a similar description robbed a Chevron station in the 1800 block of West Washington Street, near Interstate 5, of an unknown amount of money. No arrest has been reported in that case. It was unclear if the robberies were connected.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.