Woman rescued from burning South Bay motel room after stabbing

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – A woman who was found stabbed inside a burning motel room early Sunday in National City was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a fire at Roadway Inn, 607 Roosevelt Ave., according to Capt. Alex Hernandez of the National City Police Department.

“Officers arrived on scene and one of the rooms was engulfed in flames,” Hernandez said. “Several motel guests were attempting to extinguish the flames while extracting an unconscious female from the room.”

Officers located an unresponsive female outside the room with multiple stab wounds, the captain said. Medics rushed the victim to a hospital for treatment, and she was listed in serious condition Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the attack or the fire was asked to call the police department’s Investigation Division at 619-336-4411.