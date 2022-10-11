San Diego fire officials are seen rescuing a woman was caught in barbed wire on the border wall. (Photo credit to OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A woman attempting to scale a border wall from Mexico was rescued by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department shortly after sunrise on Tuesday, according to confirmed information from fire officials.

The rescue occurred near the beach after after the female was spotted by Border Patrol officers. Firefighters extricated the stuck individual and paramedics were on the scene.

A woman is seen stuck near the top of a border fence where Mexico meets Southern California. (Photo credit to OnScene.TV)

The woman is being processed on the United States side of the border, according to SDFD. No further information regarding the woman has been released at this time.