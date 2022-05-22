SAN DIEGO – A woman was rescued after falling off a trail at Los Penasquitos Canyon on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident began around 6:20 p.m. when the San Diego Fire Department received a call about a person who had fallen off a trail at the park near Mira Mesa. SDFD officials arrived on scene at 6:30 p.m. and searched until they were able to find and make contact with the woman.

SDFD Batallion Chief David Pilkerton told FOX 5 that they used a utility pick-up in order to gain access through the open space canyon and bring her back up to the designated path.

Chief Pilkerton said that the woman was hiking in an open space canyon at the time of the incident and that the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The unidentified woman was treated by medics at the scene, officials stated.

No other information was made immediately available.