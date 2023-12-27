SAN MARCOS, Calif. — An argument between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly Tuesday night in in San Marcos, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, a call came in around 10:20 p.m. reporting a stabbing at a residence in the 100 block of Twin Oaks Valley Road.

Authorities described the incident as a domestic violence situation.

A man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend during a dispute, and deputies say he admitted to the act during questioning at the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating the deadly stabbing, and the suspect is still being questioned by deputies. There is no confirmation of an arrest at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.