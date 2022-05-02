CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A woman accused of stabbing a man in National City pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge.

Officers responded at about 6 a.m. Thursday to find the victim, identified in the criminal complaint as Calvin Martin, gravely wounded in the area of East Ninth Street and L Avenue. Paramedics took him to UCSD Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Amalia Samaniego, 44, was arrested near the scene in connection with the stabbing.

Prosecutors allege she stabbed Martin, then later struck him with a broom handle or stick.

A suspected motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed, but during her arraignment Monday afternoon, Samaniego stated in court that the victim had strangled her and threatened to kill her.

Her relationship, if any, with Martin was not released.

Samaniego, who remains held without bail, is charged with murder and a knife allegation. She faces up to 26 years to life in state prison if convicted.

