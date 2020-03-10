Woman ordered to repay employer after embezzling nearly $1M

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A La Mesa woman who worked as a bookkeeper and payroll specialist for Lloyd Pest Control was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison for taking nearly $1 million from her employer.

Decca L. Graves, 43, was also ordered to repay Lloyd Pest Control $962,080 in restitution for embezzling from the company.

Graves, who had worked for the business since 2003, began taking money in 2010, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say Graves discovered that if she entered a negative dollar amount into the payroll system for “miscellaneous deductions,” the system would credit that amount toward her salary.

She then began embezzling funds every two weeks from April 2010 to May 2019 on 181 separate occasions, prosecutors said.

Graves pleaded guilty to a felony count of wire fraud late last year.