Woman on moped hit by car trying to pass her, police say

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 36-year-old woman was hit by a car while riding her moped-style scooter in the Mission Bay Park neighborhood, authorities said Sunday.

She was cruising south on Ingraham Street around 1 p.m. Saturday when she took the Sunset Cliffs offramp, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“A car tried to pass her on the left and collided with her, causing her to lose control,” Officer Robert Heims said. “She was ejected from the scooter.”

The woman suffered a pelvic fracture, a broken tooth and multiple abrasions, he said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries.

Police haven’t identified any witnesses. Investigators say the suspect sedan is maroon in color.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Diego police at 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.