VISTA, Calif. — A woman was injured Thursday night when the electric scooter she was riding collided with an SUV in Vista, authorities said.

Just before 8 p.m., the woman was crossing the entrance to a bank parking lot near the 1600 block of S. Melrose Drive at the same time the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander was exiting, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The two didn’t see each other in time and collided.

The SUV ran over the woman and dragged her a short distance until the driver could stop, the department said. Vista Fire Department arrived to rescue the woman from underneath the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for several major injuries, which she is expected to survive.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Authorities don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.