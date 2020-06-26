Woman missing from local casino after message suggesting she had been drugged

SAN MARCOS (CNS) – Authorities asked the public for help Friday as they searched for a 27-year-old woman who went missing from Pala Casino after posting a distressed message on her Facebook page.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s San Marcos station received a radio call around 10:35 p.m. Thursday regarding a missing person, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller told deputies that Katelyn Schwindt posted a message on her Facebook page indicating she was at Pala Casino on Wednesday night and she thought she was possibly drugged and assaulted, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies and detectives from the San Marcos station investigated her whereabouts, but were unable to locate her.

Schwindt was described as a 5-foot-5 white woman who weighs around 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 27.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 760-510-5200.