Woman killed, wounded husband arrested in Lemon Grove stabbings

A double stabbing Friday night inside a home in Lemon Grove claimed the life of a woman, sheriff’s deputies said. (OnScene.TV)

LEMON GROVE (CNS) – A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of murder after allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a dispute in which he was also stabbed at a Lemon Grove home.

The domestic disturbance occurred about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Dain Court, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Jay Barcelon and 30-year-old Rhona Barcelon were reportedly arguing, Seiver said.

“When deputies arrived, they heard screaming inside the residence and forced entry when nobody answered the door,” he said. “Inside, deputies found an adult male and an adult female. Both had been stabbed.”

Seiver said that paramedics took the couple to a hospital, where Rhona was pronounced dead and Jay underwent surgery and was expected to survive his wounds. Jay was later arrested for suspicion of murder.

