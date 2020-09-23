Woman killed when SUV crashes through fence, down hill

A woman was killed when this SUV crashed through a fence and slid down this hill in Spring Valley on Sept. 23, 2020, authorities said. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – A 52-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning when the SUV she was riding in went down an embankment and slammed into a tree stump in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. on Paradise Valley Road east of Worthington Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 49-year-old Chula Vista man was driving a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe westbound on Paradise Valley Road when, for unknown reasons, the SUV traveled over the north sidewalk and through a chain-link fence before going down a dirt embankment and slamming into a tree stump, Garrow said.

The passenger was apparently lying down in the backseat area of the SUV, without a seatbelt on, and was ejected from the vehicle, the officer said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Garrow said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver, who was wearing his seatbelt, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment, Garrow said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.