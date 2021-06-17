Woman killed in stabbing in El Cajon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL CAJON (CNS) – A woman was stabbed to death near a bus stop in El Cajon Wednesday evening.

Officers received a call about 6:40 p.m. about someone who appeared to be homeless sitting near a pool of blood at a bus stop close to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Walter Way, according to Lt. Keith MacArthur of the El Cajon Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed at least once and began performing CPR. The victim was taken to a hospital where she died, MacArthur said.

The woman’s name was not disclosed and a motive for the stabbing and description of the suspect were not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed this incident was asked to call police at 619-579- 3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News