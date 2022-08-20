SAN DIEGO- A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 Saturday afternoon, California Highway Patrol officials announced.

A call came in around 12:55 p.m. reporting that a single vehicle had crashed into the center divider on I-805 south near Home Avenue, according to authorities.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers with CHP located a silver Mazda sedan damaged on the highway. The woman, whose identity was not shared by law enforcement, was pronounced dead following the incident.

I-805 southbound lanes near North Park were shut down following the crash but opened back up around 2:15 p.m.

It is unknown what caused the fatal collision.

The matter remains under investigation by CHP.