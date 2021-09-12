Woman killed in single-car crash on freeway

California Highway Patrol officers investigate a deadly crash on Interstate 5 in San Diego on Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in San Diego.

Details on what led up to the collision were very limited, but the crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Balboa Avenue, in the Bay Park area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle involved was described as a white Honda Civic, the CHP said.

The woman was reported outside of her vehicle and unconscious, according to a CHP log, but it wasn’t clear if she was thrown from the vehicle or tried to get out after the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

