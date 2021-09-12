Woman killed in single-car crash on freeway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in San Diego.

Details on what led up to the collision were very limited, but the crash was reported around 4:20 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Balboa Avenue, in the Bay Park area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle involved was described as a white Honda Civic, the CHP said.

The woman was reported outside of her vehicle and unconscious, according to a CHP log, but it wasn’t clear if she was thrown from the vehicle or tried to get out after the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Watch Sunday’s other top stories on FOX 5 News Now:

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.