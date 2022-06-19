SAN DIEGO – The woman killed last week in Rancho Peñasquitos was identified Sunday by officials with the San Diego Police Department.

45-year-old Nahal Connie Dadkhah, a San Diego resident, was found dead inside a condo in the 9300 block of Twin Trails Drive on Wednesday, June 15, after a concerned citizen made a call to police about a deceased woman in the complex.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located Dadkhah, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a male inside of the condo. Police say the woman’s body had “signs of trauma,” causing officials to detain the man and bring him in for questioning.

An initial investigation revealed that officers had responded to the condo the night before Dadkhah’s body was found for reports of a disturbance. Police say during this call, officers attempted to make contact with those inside of the home but did not receive a response and could not confirm any criminal activity.

The woman’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

43-year-old Parrish Chambers Jr. was arrested and charged on suspicion of one count of murder.

The matter remains under investigation by police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477