Woman killed in I-8 rollover crash identified

SAN DIEGO — Officials have identified a 23-year-old woman who was killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 8 in the Midway District.

A medical examiner’s report says Natalie Wohlford of Chula Vista was driving east on I-8 with her boyfriend in the passenger seat on March 25 just before midnight when she tried to transition to southbound Interstate 5. She lost control of the car, which went down an embankment, rolled and hit a cement pole, according to the report.

Wohlford died at the crash site because of multiple blunt force injuries. The passenger was taken to the hospital for injuries of undisclosed severity.

Authorities haven’t revealed what caused the crash. California Highway Patrol is investigating.