SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman fell to her death Tuesday from a Little Italy high-rise, police said.

The fatal fall in the 700 block of West Beech Street was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene, SDPD spokesman Scott Lockwood said.

The circumstances that led to the fall were not immediately clear.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.