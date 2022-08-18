CORONADO, Calif. — A woman who was killed in an early morning crash last month in Coronado was publicly identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sarai Olvera, 26, of Anaheim, was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle that crashed around 12:30 a.m. on July 29 near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control while going southbound, causing the vehicle to slide sideways, then crashing the rear passenger side of the car, where Olvera was seated, into a light pole, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. The vehicle continued to flip over after hitting the light pole before coming to a rest. Paramedics at the scene confirmed Olvera’s death without medical intervention, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The driver and the other passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, city spokeswoman Lea Corbin said in an email.

The driver, identified as Erwin Ramos-Mejia, was later arrested and charged on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence invoking bodily injury. While the investigation is ongoing, police say it appears alcohol and speed are both factors in this crash.

Crash investigators are being assisted by the District Attorney’s DUI Homicide Unit.