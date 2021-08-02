Woman killed in Carlsbad park shooting ID’d

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The woman who was killed in a shooting at a North County park late Saturday has been identified.

Carlsbad police Monday released the name of the victim as Sarah Reese Martinez, 28, of Vista.

The shooting happened in Holiday Park at around 11 p.m. Saturday night, waking up the neighborhood nestled along the I-5 freeway, just north of Tamarack Ave.

“We heard was just four gun shots, two and then a few seconds later, couple more,” resident Larry Hirsch said. “Cops come flying up over and you can see them working on somebody.”

Investigators say witness information has been flooding in, but more is needed to determine the critical details in the case to find the killer.

“Located two victims both with gunshot wounds, a male and a female,” said Lt. Christie Calderwood, from the Carlsbad Police Department. “Medics arrived on scene, immediately rendered aid, transported both of them to a local area hospital. Unfortunately, the female victim was pronounced diseased at the hospital.”

A 27-year-old man was also wounded and is in stable condition. His identity has not been released by police.

Calderwood says the team’s goal is to seek justice for both of the victims.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Ronald Dement at 760-931-2146 or Sgt. Ryan Opeka at 760-931-2139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.