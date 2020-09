SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman was shot to death Friday evening in the Barrio Logan area.

The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. near Harbor Drive and Schley Street, the San Diego Police Department said.

Paramedics took the woman to UC San Diego Medical Center where she died, Leisz said.

Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, Leisz said.

No one was in custody and no suspect information was available.