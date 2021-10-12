Woman killed, child hurt in North County traffic crash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – A 45-year-old woman was killed and a 7-year-old boy was injured in a collision at an Escondido intersection Tuesday.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., when a red Nissan Titan pickup truck traveling westbound on Washington Avenue ran a red light and crashed into a blue Ford Fusion that was traveling northbound on Rose Street, according to Escondido police.

Following the impact, one of the vehicles veered out of control and struck the woman and the boy who were crossing Washington Avenue, Lt. Kevin Toth said.

Paramedics took the victims to Palomar Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead. The boy suffered non-life-threatening trauma, Toth said.

The relationship between the woman and the boy, if any, was not immediately clear.

No other injuries were reported.

It was not immediately known if the pickup truck driver would face charges.

The crash was under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call Escondido Police Department Officer Stephen Braucht at 760-839- 4482 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477.

