Woman killed by hit-and-run driver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday morning in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, police said.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Black Mountain Road and Capricorn Way, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The victim, a woman believed to be in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Martinez said.

No descriptions of the vehicle or its driver were immediately available.

Police shut down the intersection for the crash investigation