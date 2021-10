SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman in her 50s was killed early Friday morning when she was hit by a freight train in San Ysidro.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed that the unidentified woman was struck at the railroad tracks near Beyer Boulevard and Smythe Avenue. A trolley administrator called in the accident just after 2 a.m., according to police.

No other information was released. The San Diego Police Department is investigating the accident.

