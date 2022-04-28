NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of a stabbing that left one man dead in National City, police said.

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of L Avenue to respond to the incident, National City police acting Lt. Kenneth Springer said. There, officers found a man and a woman with the man suffering from at least one stab wound.

After gathering evidence and witness statements, police were able to identify the suspect as 44-year-old Amalia Samaniego, who was detained by police at the scene.

Officers rendered first aid to the man, whose name was not disclosed. He was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center and later pronounced dead from his injuries, Springer said.

Few other details about the incident were immediately shared.

Police alerted the public to avoid the area of the investigation on L Avenue. The area was blocked off to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The crime scene included parts of a nearby Motel 6.

Check back for updates on this developing story.