Woman accused of murder in husband’s shooting death

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A woman is accused of murder after her husband died of a gunshot wound Monday, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 2500 block of Camino de las Palmas in Lemon Grove at 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. They found 29-year-old Noah David Shepherd suffering from a bullet wound in the backyard of his home, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

Deputies attempted life-saving efforts until paramedics got there. They took Shepherd to the hospital, where he died, according to the news release.

The department’s homicide unit began investigating and later arrested the man’s wife, 26-year-old Gabriela Rose Shepherd, on suspicion of murder. She was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.

Deputies said Gabriela Rose Shepherd initially told them she shot her husband by accident as he was trying to get inside the backdoor of their home.

Anyone with information was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. San Diegans can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.