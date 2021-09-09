Woman jailed for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death in Otay Mesa

A July 8. 2021 photo shows police outside an Otay Mesa West area home as detectives investigate a homicide. (FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 46-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally stabbing her boyfriend two months ago at the Otay Mesa home they shared.

Amanda Smith Rosales was taken into custody Thursday morning as she left her Spring Valley residence and booked on suspicion of murdering 38-year-old David Earl Jones, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers and paramedics responding to a medical emergency in the 3200 block of Caminito Quixote about 3:30 a.m. July 8 found Jones mortally wounded in the entryway to the couple’s home, Lt. Andra Brown said. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the killing.

Rosales was being held without bail at Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

