Woman injured in Valencia Park rollover crash

SAN DIEGO – A woman was extracted from her rolled-over vehicle Saturday after hitting a parked minivan in the Valencia Park neighborhood.

Surveillance footage from a neighboring property shows the crash happened at about 6:10 a.m. in the 6200 block of Skyline Drive. The woman was driving eastbound on Skyline when she hit a parked Toyota Sienna, causing her Ford Expedition to flip over onto its top where it remained until first-responders arrived.

The woman was transported to the hospital, but her injuries are not considered serious, officials said.