Woman injured in stabbing near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman was injured Thursday evening in a stabbing near Balboa Park in San Diego, which police said was possibly committed by someone she knew.

The stabbing was reported about 7:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue, said Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.

The woman suffered a minor laceration to her knee, Buttle said. The person who stabbed her was not at the scene when authorities arrived, he said.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately available, but Buttle said it may have occurred during an issue involving a car.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

