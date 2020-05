SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after falling more than 30 feet down Sunset Cliffs, authorities said.

The fall was reported around 5:30 p.m. A helicopter hoisted the woman to a hospital to be treated for major trauma, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDLifeguards and SDFD responded to a major trauma at Sunset Cliffs when a 23 yof fell over 30 feet to the beach below. The SDFD Helicopter was used to hoist the patient and transport her to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/0i7pfPzMfL — SDFD (@SDFD) May 13, 2020