EL CAJON, Calif. — A woman who was killed in a fatal crash involving two vehicles Sunday on Interstate 8 has been identified by authorities.

Nancy Benson, a 32-year-old Lemon Grove resident, was driving an Audi eastbound when for unknown reasons her car traveled off the interstate, police said. Her car then traveled down an embankment before striking a tree and colliding with a Honda at the 2nd Street offramp in the city of El Cajon.

Responding paramedics pronounced Benson deceased at the scene and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office says her cause of death was blunt force injuries, particularly to the head.

The driver of the Honda and his 51-year-old passenger from El Cajon were not seriously injured in the crash.