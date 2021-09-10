Woman killed in shooting near UTC Mall

SAN DIEGO – A woman was shot and killed Friday evening near UTC Mall in University City, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 5:52 p.m. in the area of 4660 La Jolla Village Drive near Union Bank, according to San Diego police. Few details have been shared about the circumstances of the incident, but the victim was taken to an area hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, a watch commander said.

No arrests have been made and police have not provided a description of the shooter.

Other information on the incident was not immediately available.

#Breaking San Diego police investigating a shooting near UTC Mall tonight, one woman confirmed dead. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/tvqCudXxeZ — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) September 11, 2021

