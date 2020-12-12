Woman hospitalized after fire spreads from stove to attic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman was hospitalized Saturday for smoke inhalation after her home near Jamul was damaged in a fire, authorities said.

The fire started at 1:25 p.m. in a home in the 1400 block of Jamacha Hill Road on a kitchen stove, engulfing the kitchen and entering the attic, according to Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire San Diego.

Multiple units from Cal Fire arrived and entered the attic through the roof to knock down the blaze at 2:10 p.m., Shoots said.

The injured woman’s son was also in the home at the time but was not injured.

The woman was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.