Woman hospitalized after falling into water near La Jolla Cove

LA JOLLA, Calif. – A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after falling into the water near La Jolla Cove, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Rescue crews got the call just before 8 p.m. Witnesses reported the woman had slipped on the rocks and disappeared from view.

Lifeguards were able to locate the woman, who was not publicly identified, and pull her from the water. After lifeguards performed CPR on the woman, she was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Other details about the incident were not immediately available.

