Woman hospitalized after falling at Los Penasquitos hiking trail

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An elderly woman was hospitalized with a head injury Sunday after falling on a hiking trail in the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched at 4:29 p.m. Sunday to Sorrento Valley Boulevard and Sea Mist Way after a report of an injured woman on the trail, according to Battalion Chief David Pilkerton. Eight rescue units and 21 crew members responded to the call.

The woman was transported by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Pilkerton said. Her condition was not immediately available.

