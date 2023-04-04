SAN DIEGO — A woman was seriously injured Monday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in San Ysidro.

According to the San Diego Police Department, around 9:15 p.m. a woman was walking in a marked crosswalk at Avenida De La Madrid and Smythe Avenue when she was struck by a 21-year-old man driving a BMW X3.

The man was driving northbound on Smythe Avenue at the time of the collision, SDPD Watch Commander John Buttle said in a news release.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, according to police. She was described only as a 20-to-25-year-old woman by authorities.

The driver of the BMW remained on scene where he was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. The man was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana, Buttle said.

Police said there were no witnesses at the scene or surveillance footage of the crash.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact SDPD’s Southern Division at 619-424-0400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.