Woman hit while crossing street

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

siren, traffic, police light, sdpd, night

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 45-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a car while crossing a Mira Mesa street, police said Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Greenford Drive, west of Interstate 15, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 23-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla westbound in the middle lane when she began merging into the right lane and struck the 45-year-old woman, who had just stepped off the north curb, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including a skull fracture and a pelvic fracture, the officer said.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News