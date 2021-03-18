Woman hit while crossing street

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 45-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a car while crossing a Mira Mesa street, police said Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday on Mira Mesa Boulevard near Greenford Drive, west of Interstate 15, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 23-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla westbound in the middle lane when she began merging into the right lane and struck the 45-year-old woman, who had just stepped off the north curb, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, including a skull fracture and a pelvic fracture, the officer said.

The Toyota driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

