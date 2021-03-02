Woman hit, killed while standing beside disabled car on I-8

EL CAJON (CNS) – A driver was fatally struck Tuesday morning after crashing, then standing outside her disabled car on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, authorities said.

The initial crash happened at about 2:50 a.m. on eastbound I-8 west of North First Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The victim, a 20-year-old San Diego woman, was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix on the eastbound highway when, for unknown reasons, she lost control of her car and struck the center divide, Garrow said. After hitting the concrete center wall, the Toyota ended up disabled in the right lane of the three-lane highway.

Following the crash, the Toyota driver got out and stood near her car in the right lane. A short time later, a 2002 Infiniti G35 coupe driven by a 24-year-old San Diego man slammed into the disabled Toyota, which then struck the woman.

The impact sent the victim flying into the left lane on the eastbound highway, where she was struck by two additional vehicles, Garrow said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The Infiniti driver was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of major injuries, which were not believed to be life- threatening, Garrow said.

It was not immediately clear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

