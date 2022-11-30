SAN DIEGO — A woman who was hit and killed while crossing a Pacific Beach street on the night of Nov. 10 has been identified by authorities.

Heather Labounty, 33, was crossing outside a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Ingraham Street and La Playa Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Responding paramedics transported the woman to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, but officials say she became unresponsive on the way there. Despite resuscitation efforts, the woman was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The medical examiner listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries.