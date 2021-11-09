Woman hit, killed on SR-78 identified

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified the woman who was found dead on State Route 78 after a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend.

Courtney Dyar, 27, of Oceanside, was hit by a vehicle after she entered the westbound lanes of SR-78 in order to avoid a road construction sign around 6 a.m., Sunday, according to the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner’s office said that the driver fled, but returned to the scene about an hour later. The driver then went to a nearby gas station and called the California Highway Patrol to report the victim was in the right shoulder of the freeway.

The CHP and Oceanside Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted CPR, the medical examiner reported, however Dyar was pronounced dead.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.