Woman hit, killed in Vista

VISTA, Calif. — A woman died Thursday night after she was struck by a car in Vista, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Pomelo Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound when they hit a 44-year-old woman who had walked into the road, authorities said.

The woman was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

While investigators don’t believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol, they believe the pedestrian was.