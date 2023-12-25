CORONADO, Calif. — A woman who was struck and killed near the Coronado Holiday Parade earlier this month has been identified, local medical officials said.

Cynthia Lorraine Guiten, 69, was announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The crash occurred on the evening of Dec. 1 in the 1000 block of 5th St. It happened about two blocks from the parade on Orange Avenue.

According to authorities, the woman was crossing 5th St. when she was struck by an eastbound Chevrolet sports utility vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and called police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.