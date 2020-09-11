Woman hit, killed by vehicle in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in El Cajon, authorities said Friday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and South Orange avenues about 11 p.m. Thursday, where they found a woman in her 50s with significant head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Jeremiah Larson of the El Cajon Police Department.

An investigation determined the woman was crossing the road when she was struck by the vehicle traveling westbound on Washington Avenue, Larson said. It was unclear whether the woman was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash, he said, but no other details were released.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.