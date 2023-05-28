SAN DIEGO — A woman who died after being struck by a train in the Bay Park neighborhood last week has been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, 44-year-old Cherie Crick was walking on the east side of the eastbound railroad tracks, north of the Clairemont Drive Trolley Station, when the collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the engineer of a COASTER train saw the woman and honked the train’s horn before applying the brakes. Despite his efforts to gain the attention of the woman and prevent collision, the COASTER struck Crick who was then thrown by the train.

A 911 call was placed and emergency services personnel were dispatched to the scene, which was in the 2700 block of Morena Boulevard, said the medical examiner’s office.

Upon their arrival, paramedics contacted the woman who authorities say was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple blunt force injuries.