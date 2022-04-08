SAN DIEGO – A woman suffered a leg fracture Thursday when she was hit by an SUV moments after she’d stepped out of an Uber in the Gaslamp District, authorities say.

About 9:10 p.m., the woman’s Uber driver stopped his sedan in the westbound No. 2 lane at 500 Market St. ahead of a Chevrolet Suburban parked on the north curb, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The woman exited the car from the right rear door, at which point the driver in the SUV pulled out from the curb and hit her, Heims said.

She was transported to an area hospital to treat her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. Her name was not released.

DUI was not believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The crash is being investigated by the agency’s Traffic Division.