Woman hit by driver doing ‘donuts’ after car club takes over intersection

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 25-year-old woman is fighting for her life after getting hit by a car that was doing “donuts” in an intersection of Sorrento Valley during a car club “takeover.”

The woman had been spectating the event, San Diego police told FOX 5, which drew an estimated 100 cars and more than 200 people as drivers blocked traffic at Carroll Canyon and Scranton Roads, shutting down the intersection to show off their vehicles and perform burnouts.

The woman was watching around midnight when one of the vehicles did a wide donut — a sustained, circular burnout — and headed toward the crowd. Most of the spectators were able to move out of the way, but the woman was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver sped off after the crash, as did much of the crowd. Police detained and questioned some people at the scene as the woman was rushed to the hospital.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a dark or blue sedan with two chrome exhaust pipes coming out of the left rear side. It may have sustained damage to the right rear quarter panel.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.