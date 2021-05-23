Woman hit by car in San Diego suffers fractured skull

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 69-year-old woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle in the Colinas Del Rey community of San Diego, police said Sunday.

The motorist driving the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was not injured, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. It was not immediately known if the driver was cited or arrested.

The woman as crossing El Cajon Boulevard southbound in an unmarked crosswalk when she was struck a little before 9 p.m. Saturday by a 2017 Toyota Corolla going eastbound on El Cajon Boulevard, Heims said.

The woman suffered a skull fracture and several other injuries that were considered life-threatening, he said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.