Woman gives birth on I-805 in Chula Vista after car overheats

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A woman gave birth in an overheated car on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista, a spokesman for the city’s fire department told City News Service Wednesday.

The woman, who the Chula Vista Fire Department could not identify due to privacy laws, was being driven by her husband to Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista on Tuesday when their sedan overheated just a mile and a half from the hospital.

Their 911 call was routed to the CVFD, which responded at 5:45 a.m. with an engine and medic ambulance.

They arrived only two minutes before the baby did.

“Our goal is to transport a woman in labor to a sterile environment with a doctor,” CVFD Capt. Josh Sanders told CNS, “but sometimes you just show up and, hey, it’s happening.”

After delivery, mother and baby were taken to the hospital, where Sanders reports they’re doing “just fine.”

