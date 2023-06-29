SAN DIEGO — Rachel Hayes lives in a tent on 14th and Commercial Street in downtown San Diego.

“I’ve been at the spot for just over two months, and I was under the bridge for about four months,” said Hayes, who has been living on the streets of San Diego since 2012. “I was incarcerated in jail and when you come out, you have nothing, so I became homeless.”

Since then, Hayes tells FOX 5 she’s tried on and off to get back on her feet.

“No one’s going to hand you housing, you have to do the work,” Hayes said. “You have to fill out the forms, you have to make sure your stuff is updated, you have to, you have to, you have to.”

Eventually, Hayes connected with Alpha Project, a nonprofit that provides resources including housing to people experiencing homelessness.

Al McGowen, a Housing Navigator with Alpha Project, says he thinks “the biggest challenge that I see is the lack of housing.”

He says with limited housing, people looking for homes can end up on a waiting list for months.

Hayes waited a little over a year. This week, Hayes got the keys to her own place in San Ysidro.

“It’s a big change, I’ve been on the street for 11 years on June 9th, it’s big change, I haven’t had my own place since 2012,” she said.

This week, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria signed the Unsafe Camping Ordinance.

The new law prohibits homeless encampments in all public spaces if a shelter bed is available.

It prohibits encampments in certain areas such as in parks and near schools, regardless of shelter availability.

“It’s saddening, it’s disheartening, all it is criminalizing the homeless,” Hayes said.

While San Diego recently opened its first homeless sleeping site, Hayes says more needs to be done.

“I don’t think I should be the only one on this whole block to get housing,” she said. “This can be solved with affordable housing, if you’ve been in a shelter for a year plus or two years waiting for housing, there’s something in the system that’s broken.”

Hayes is grateful to be off the street, but still has her tent downtown.

After more than a decade on the streets, she says it’ll take time to adjust to her new home.

“People don’t realize, you get a house it doesn’t fix everything, that’s the beginning of fixing things, but acclimating to the change of a house is stressful,” Hayes said.